Park National: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 25, 2025, 4:44 PM

NEWARK, Ohio (AP) — NEWARK, Ohio (AP) — Park National Corp. (PRK) on Friday reported net income of $42.2 million in its first quarter.

The bank, based in Newark, Ohio, said it had earnings of $2.60 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $2.57 per share.

The financial services holding company posted revenue of $157.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $130.1 million, which did not meet Street forecasts.

