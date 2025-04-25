Park National: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEWARK, Ohio (AP) — NEWARK, Ohio (AP) — Park National Corp. (PRK) on Friday reported net income of $42.2 million…

NEWARK, Ohio (AP) — NEWARK, Ohio (AP) — Park National Corp. (PRK) on Friday reported net income of $42.2 million in its first quarter.

The bank, based in Newark, Ohio, said it had earnings of $2.60 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $2.57 per share.

The financial services holding company posted revenue of $157.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $130.1 million, which did not meet Street forecasts.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PRK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PRK

