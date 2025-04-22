Packaging Corp.: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Packaging Corp. of America (PKG) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings…

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Packaging Corp. of America (PKG) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $203.8 million.

The Lake Forest, Illinois-based company said it had profit of $2.26 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.31 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.21 per share.

The maker of containerboard and corrugated packaging products posted revenue of $2.14 billion in the period, meeting Street forecasts.

