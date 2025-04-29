Paccar: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — Paccar Inc. (PCAR) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $505.1 million. On…

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — Paccar Inc. (PCAR) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $505.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Bellevue, Washington-based company said it had net income of 96 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.46 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.57 per share.

The truck maker posted revenue of $7.44 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $6.91 billion, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.07 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PCAR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PCAR

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.