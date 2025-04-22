Orrstown: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Orrstown Financial Services Inc. (ORRF) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of…

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Orrstown Financial Services Inc. (ORRF) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $18.1 million.

The bank, based in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, said it had earnings of 93 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 95 cents per share.

The holding company for Orrstown Bank posted revenue of $87.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $60.4 million, which did not meet Street forecasts.

