Orion Marine: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Orion Marine Group Inc. (ORN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.4 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 1 cent per share.

The heavy civil marine contractor posted revenue of $188.7 million in the period.

Orion Marine expects full-year revenue in the range of $800 million to $850 million.

