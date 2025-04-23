O’Reilly Automotive: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $538.5…

O'Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $538.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Springfield, Missouri-based company said it had net income of $9.35.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $9.83 per share.

The auto parts retailer posted revenue of $4.14 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.17 billion.

O’Reilly Automotive expects full-year earnings to be $42.90 to $43.40 per share, with revenue in the range of $17.4 billion to $17.7 billion.

