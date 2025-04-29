Option Care: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BANNOCKBURN, Ill. (AP) — BANNOCKBURN, Ill. (AP) — Option Care Health, Inc. (OPCH) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $46.7…

BANNOCKBURN, Ill. (AP) — BANNOCKBURN, Ill. (AP) — Option Care Health, Inc. (OPCH) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $46.7 million.

The Bannockburn, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 28 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 40 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 36 cents per share.

The infusion and home care services company posted revenue of $1.33 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.26 billion.

Option Care expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.61 to $1.70 per share, with revenue in the range of $5.4 billion to $5.6 billion.

