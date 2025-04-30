Open Text: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WATERLOO, Ontario (AP) — WATERLOO, Ontario (AP) — Open Text Corp. (OTEX) on Wednesday reported earnings of $92.8 million in…

WATERLOO, Ontario (AP) — WATERLOO, Ontario (AP) — Open Text Corp. (OTEX) on Wednesday reported earnings of $92.8 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Waterloo, Ontario-based company said it had net income of 35 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 82 cents per share.

The software provider posted revenue of $1.25 billion in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OTEX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OTEX

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.