Open Lending: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) on Monday reported a loss of $144.4 million…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) on Monday reported a loss of $144.4 million in its fourth quarter.

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of $1.21 per share. Losses, adjusted for pretax expenses, came to 49 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 2 cents per share.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $135 million, or $1.13 per share. Revenue was reported as $120.1 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LPRO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LPRO

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.