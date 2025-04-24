CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|528¾
|530½
|524¾
|528
|—
|¼
|Jul
|545
|545½
|539½
|543¼
|—
|¼
|Sep
|559
|559½
|554¼
|557
|—1¼
|Dec
|581¼
|581¼
|577
|579¼
|—1
|Mar
|600
|600
|595¾
|597½
|—2
|May
|610¾
|611
|606¾
|608¾
|—2
|Jul
|615¾
|615¾
|611½
|613
|—2¼
|Sep
|625
|625
|625
|625
|—1½
|Est. sales 50,644.
|Wed.’s sales 94,272
|Wed.’s open int 450,310
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|472¼
|476¼
|472¼
|475¼
|+3¼
|Jul
|479½
|483
|479
|482
|+2¾
|Sep
|445
|446¾
|443½
|444
|—1½
|Dec
|454½
|456½
|453½
|454½
|Mar
|468½
|470¼
|467¾
|468½
|May
|476¼
|478¾
|476¼
|477
|—
|¼
|Jul
|481¾
|483¼
|481¼
|481¾
|+¼
|Sep
|463½
|465
|463½
|464
|+½
|Dec
|466
|468½
|465½
|466¼
|+1
|Mar
|477
|479¾
|476¾
|478½
|+2
|Est. sales 186,995.
|Wed.’s sales 395,982
|Wed.’s open int 1,696,588
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|356½
|356½
|352¼
|354½
|—1¼
|Jul
|340¾
|343
|340½
|342¼
|+2¼
|Est. sales 138.
|Wed.’s sales 490
|Wed.’s open int 2,890
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1042
|1048
|1039
|1043¾
|+3½
|Jul
|1049¾
|1057½
|1048
|1052½
|+2¼
|Aug
|1042½
|1049¾
|1041
|1044½
|+1¼
|Sep
|1022
|1028
|1019¾
|1022½
|—
|½
|Nov
|1026¼
|1033
|1024
|1026½
|—1
|Jan
|1038½
|1045
|1036¼
|1038¾
|—
|¾
|Mar
|1043
|1049
|1040¾
|1043¼
|—1
|May
|1049¾
|1054¼
|1047½
|1049¼
|—
|¾
|Jul
|1057¼
|1062¾
|1055½
|1058
|Nov
|1037
|1037
|1033½
|1033½
|—
|½
|Est. sales 117,178.
|Wed.’s sales 291,634
|Wed.’s open int 815,935,
|up 2,894
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|May
|47.91
|48.72
|47.90
|48.32
|+.41
|Jul
|48.47
|49.14
|48.31
|48.77
|+.43
|Aug
|48.26
|49.00
|48.21
|48.66
|+.41
|Sep
|48.11
|48.80
|48.07
|48.51
|+.42
|Oct
|47.87
|48.50
|47.87
|48.22
|+.40
|Dec
|47.75
|48.46
|47.74
|48.18
|+.38
|Jan
|47.85
|48.46
|47.78
|48.18
|+.36
|Mar
|47.93
|48.42
|47.89
|48.15
|+.36
|May
|48.05
|48.21
|47.94
|48.19
|+.34
|Jul
|48.16
|48.48
|48.05
|48.25
|+.32
|Aug
|48.01
|48.01
|48.01
|48.01
|+.20
|Oct
|47.60
|47.60
|47.60
|47.60
|+.21
|Dec
|47.52
|47.52
|47.52
|47.52
|+.12
|Est. sales 76,413.
|Wed.’s sales 146,088
|Wed.’s open int 558,502
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|May
|290.90
|291.50
|288.70
|289.30
|—1.50
|Jul
|298.70
|299.40
|296.50
|297.10
|—1.50
|Aug
|300.60
|301.30
|298.50
|299.20
|—1.20
|Sep
|301.90
|302.30
|299.80
|300.30
|—1.30
|Oct
|302.20
|302.90
|300.30
|300.70
|—1.50
|Dec
|305.60
|306.10
|303.50
|304.00
|—1.60
|Jan
|307.10
|307.90
|305.20
|305.70
|—1.50
|Mar
|309.30
|309.40
|307.30
|307.80
|—1.10
|May
|311.20
|311.50
|309.60
|310.20
|—.90
|Jul
|314.00
|314.70
|312.90
|313.90
|—.30
|Aug
|313.20
|314.00
|313.20
|314.00
|—.30
|Sep
|313.30
|314.40
|312.50
|313.50
|Oct
|310.30
|312.60
|310.30
|312.60
|+1.30
|Dec
|312.10
|314.20
|312.10
|314.20
|+.80
|Est. sales 53,867.
|Wed.’s sales 145,194
|Wed.’s open int 594,442
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.