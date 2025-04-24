CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 528¾ 530½ 524¾ 528 — ¼ Jul 545 545½ 539½ 543¼ — ¼ Sep 559 559½ 554¼ 557 —1¼ Dec 581¼ 581¼ 577 579¼ —1 Mar 600 600 595¾ 597½ —2 May 610¾ 611 606¾ 608¾ —2 Jul 615¾ 615¾ 611½ 613 —2¼ Sep 625 625 625 625 —1½ Est. sales 50,644. Wed.’s sales 94,272 Wed.’s open int 450,310 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 472¼ 476¼ 472¼ 475¼ +3¼ Jul 479½ 483 479 482 +2¾ Sep 445 446¾ 443½ 444 —1½ Dec 454½ 456½ 453½ 454½ Mar 468½ 470¼ 467¾ 468½ May 476¼ 478¾ 476¼ 477 — ¼ Jul 481¾ 483¼ 481¼ 481¾ +¼ Sep 463½ 465 463½ 464 +½ Dec 466 468½ 465½ 466¼ +1 Mar 477 479¾ 476¾ 478½ +2 Est. sales 186,995. Wed.’s sales 395,982 Wed.’s open int 1,696,588 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 356½ 356½ 352¼ 354½ —1¼ Jul 340¾ 343 340½ 342¼ +2¼ Est. sales 138. Wed.’s sales 490 Wed.’s open int 2,890 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 1042 1048 1039 1043¾ +3½ Jul 1049¾ 1057½ 1048 1052½ +2¼ Aug 1042½ 1049¾ 1041 1044½ +1¼ Sep 1022 1028 1019¾ 1022½ — ½ Nov 1026¼ 1033 1024 1026½ —1 Jan 1038½ 1045 1036¼ 1038¾ — ¾ Mar 1043 1049 1040¾ 1043¼ —1 May 1049¾ 1054¼ 1047½ 1049¼ — ¾ Jul 1057¼ 1062¾ 1055½ 1058 Nov 1037 1037 1033½ 1033½ — ½ Est. sales 117,178. Wed.’s sales 291,634 Wed.’s open int 815,935, up 2,894 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb May 47.91 48.72 47.90 48.32 +.41 Jul 48.47 49.14 48.31 48.77 +.43 Aug 48.26 49.00 48.21 48.66 +.41 Sep 48.11 48.80 48.07 48.51 +.42 Oct 47.87 48.50 47.87 48.22 +.40 Dec 47.75 48.46 47.74 48.18 +.38 Jan 47.85 48.46 47.78 48.18 +.36 Mar 47.93 48.42 47.89 48.15 +.36 May 48.05 48.21 47.94 48.19 +.34 Jul 48.16 48.48 48.05 48.25 +.32 Aug 48.01 48.01 48.01 48.01 +.20 Oct 47.60 47.60 47.60 47.60 +.21 Dec 47.52 47.52 47.52 47.52 +.12 Est. sales 76,413. Wed.’s sales 146,088 Wed.’s open int 558,502 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton May 290.90 291.50 288.70 289.30 —1.50 Jul 298.70 299.40 296.50 297.10 —1.50 Aug 300.60 301.30 298.50 299.20 —1.20 Sep 301.90 302.30 299.80 300.30 —1.30 Oct 302.20 302.90 300.30 300.70 —1.50 Dec 305.60 306.10 303.50 304.00 —1.60 Jan 307.10 307.90 305.20 305.70 —1.50 Mar 309.30 309.40 307.30 307.80 —1.10 May 311.20 311.50 309.60 310.20 —.90 Jul 314.00 314.70 312.90 313.90 —.30 Aug 313.20 314.00 313.20 314.00 —.30 Sep 313.30 314.40 312.50 313.50 Oct 310.30 312.60 310.30 312.60 +1.30 Dec 312.10 314.20 312.10 314.20 +.80 Est. sales 53,867. Wed.’s sales 145,194 Wed.’s open int 594,442

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.