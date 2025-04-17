CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|548¼
|555¾
|548¼
|552½
|+4¾
|Jul
|562
|569¼
|561½
|565¾
|+4¾
|Sep
|576
|582¾
|575½
|579¾
|+4¾
|Dec
|597
|604
|596¼
|601¼
|+5¼
|Mar
|614¼
|621¾
|613¾
|619
|+5
|May
|626
|630½
|624½
|628½
|+4½
|Jul
|630
|630¾
|630
|630½
|+4½
|Dec
|652
|652
|652
|652
|+4
|Est. sales 63,413.
|Wed.’s sales 149,413
|Wed.’s open int 461,864
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|483¼
|486½
|482¼
|485
|+¾
|Jul
|490¾
|494
|489½
|492
|+¼
|Sep
|457¼
|460¾
|457¼
|459½
|+½
|Dec
|466
|468¼
|465¼
|467¼
|+½
|Mar
|478
|480
|477¼
|479¼
|+½
|May
|485
|487
|484¼
|486
|Jul
|488¼
|490½
|488
|489¼
|—
|½
|Sep
|470¾
|471¾
|470½
|470½
|—1¼
|Dec
|472½
|474
|471¼
|471½
|—1¾
|Mar
|484
|484
|482½
|482½
|—1¾
|Est. sales 126,871.
|Wed.’s sales 389,659
|Wed.’s open int 1,706,401
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|349¼
|356
|347¾
|355¼
|+7¾
|Jul
|346
|349
|343¼
|347
|+3¾
|Est. sales 522.
|Wed.’s sales 771
|Wed.’s open int 2,891
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1038
|1045¼
|1033
|1033¼
|—5½
|Jul
|1049¼
|1056½
|1044
|1044½
|—5¾
|Aug
|1045¾
|1052¾
|1040¾
|1040¾
|—6
|Sep
|1030¼
|1036
|1024¼
|1024¼
|—6½
|Nov
|1032½
|1039½
|1027½
|1027½
|—6¾
|Jan
|1043½
|1050¼
|1039
|1039
|—6½
|Mar
|1045
|1051½
|1041¼
|1041¾
|—5½
|May
|1051¾
|1056¾
|1046¾
|1047½
|—5
|Jul
|1059¼
|1064
|1054½
|1055
|—4¾
|Nov
|1038½
|1039
|1033
|1033
|—3½
|Est. sales 99,492.
|Wed.’s sales 280,402
|Wed.’s open int 812,672
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|May
|47.40
|47.99
|47.21
|47.29
|—.19
|Jul
|47.93
|48.53
|47.70
|47.80
|—.20
|Aug
|47.88
|48.49
|47.68
|47.76
|—.21
|Sep
|47.74
|48.35
|47.56
|47.61
|—.24
|Oct
|47.46
|48.12
|47.32
|47.36
|—.25
|Dec
|47.45
|48.11
|47.32
|47.37
|—.25
|Jan
|47.65
|48.16
|47.40
|47.43
|—.24
|Mar
|47.45
|48.05
|47.40
|47.44
|—.20
|May
|47.89
|47.89
|47.47
|47.47
|—.26
|Jul
|48.00
|48.00
|47.75
|47.75
|—.10
|Sep
|47.65
|47.79
|47.65
|47.79
|+.25
|Dec
|47.66
|47.66
|47.29
|47.29
|+.02
|Est. sales 73,443.
|Wed.’s sales 141,929
|Wed.’s open int 568,608,
|up 999
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|May
|296.70
|299.00
|295.50
|295.70
|—1.00
|Jul
|304.00
|306.50
|302.80
|303.10
|—1.10
|Aug
|306.00
|308.30
|304.70
|305.00
|—1.00
|Sep
|307.00
|309.10
|305.70
|306.20
|—.80
|Oct
|307.20
|309.30
|306.00
|306.60
|—.60
|Dec
|309.80
|312.20
|308.90
|309.40
|—.80
|Jan
|311.20
|313.40
|310.30
|310.90
|—.70
|Mar
|311.80
|314.20
|311.40
|311.80
|—1.00
|May
|313.40
|315.50
|313.30
|313.80
|—1.00
|Jul
|316.90
|317.40
|316.20
|316.20
|—1.40
|Aug
|317.40
|317.40
|317.40
|317.40
|—.20
|Sep
|316.50
|316.50
|316.50
|316.50
|—.30
|Est. sales 52,330.
|Wed.’s sales 153,160
|Wed.’s open int 611,845,
|up 6,466
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.