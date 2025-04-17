CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 548¼ 555¾ 548¼ 552½ +4¾ Jul 562 569¼ 561½ 565¾ +4¾ Sep 576 582¾ 575½ 579¾ +4¾ Dec 597 604 596¼ 601¼ +5¼ Mar 614¼ 621¾ 613¾ 619 +5 May 626 630½ 624½ 628½ +4½ Jul 630 630¾ 630 630½ +4½ Dec 652 652 652 652 +4 Est. sales 63,413. Wed.’s sales 149,413 Wed.’s open int 461,864 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 483¼ 486½ 482¼ 485 +¾ Jul 490¾ 494 489½ 492 +¼ Sep 457¼ 460¾ 457¼ 459½ +½ Dec 466 468¼ 465¼ 467¼ +½ Mar 478 480 477¼ 479¼ +½ May 485 487 484¼ 486 Jul 488¼ 490½ 488 489¼ — ½ Sep 470¾ 471¾ 470½ 470½ —1¼ Dec 472½ 474 471¼ 471½ —1¾ Mar 484 484 482½ 482½ —1¾ Est. sales 126,871. Wed.’s sales 389,659 Wed.’s open int 1,706,401 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 349¼ 356 347¾ 355¼ +7¾ Jul 346 349 343¼ 347 +3¾ Est. sales 522. Wed.’s sales 771 Wed.’s open int 2,891 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 1038 1045¼ 1033 1033¼ —5½ Jul 1049¼ 1056½ 1044 1044½ —5¾ Aug 1045¾ 1052¾ 1040¾ 1040¾ —6 Sep 1030¼ 1036 1024¼ 1024¼ —6½ Nov 1032½ 1039½ 1027½ 1027½ —6¾ Jan 1043½ 1050¼ 1039 1039 —6½ Mar 1045 1051½ 1041¼ 1041¾ —5½ May 1051¾ 1056¾ 1046¾ 1047½ —5 Jul 1059¼ 1064 1054½ 1055 —4¾ Nov 1038½ 1039 1033 1033 —3½ Est. sales 99,492. Wed.’s sales 280,402 Wed.’s open int 812,672 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb May 47.40 47.99 47.21 47.29 —.19 Jul 47.93 48.53 47.70 47.80 —.20 Aug 47.88 48.49 47.68 47.76 —.21 Sep 47.74 48.35 47.56 47.61 —.24 Oct 47.46 48.12 47.32 47.36 —.25 Dec 47.45 48.11 47.32 47.37 —.25 Jan 47.65 48.16 47.40 47.43 —.24 Mar 47.45 48.05 47.40 47.44 —.20 May 47.89 47.89 47.47 47.47 —.26 Jul 48.00 48.00 47.75 47.75 —.10 Sep 47.65 47.79 47.65 47.79 +.25 Dec 47.66 47.66 47.29 47.29 +.02 Est. sales 73,443. Wed.’s sales 141,929 Wed.’s open int 568,608, up 999 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton May 296.70 299.00 295.50 295.70 —1.00 Jul 304.00 306.50 302.80 303.10 —1.10 Aug 306.00 308.30 304.70 305.00 —1.00 Sep 307.00 309.10 305.70 306.20 —.80 Oct 307.20 309.30 306.00 306.60 —.60 Dec 309.80 312.20 308.90 309.40 —.80 Jan 311.20 313.40 310.30 310.90 —.70 Mar 311.80 314.20 311.40 311.80 —1.00 May 313.40 315.50 313.30 313.80 —1.00 Jul 316.90 317.40 316.20 316.20 —1.40 Aug 317.40 317.40 317.40 317.40 —.20 Sep 316.50 316.50 316.50 316.50 —.30 Est. sales 52,330. Wed.’s sales 153,160 Wed.’s open int 611,845, up 6,466

