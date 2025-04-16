Live Radio
The Associated Press

April 16, 2025, 10:47 AM

CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed.:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 542¾ 550½ 537 546½ +4½
Jul 556½ 564½ 550¾ 560 +4
Sep 571¼ 578 565 574 +3¾
Dec 592¾ 599½ 587¾ 595½ +2¾
Mar 611½ 617½ 606¾ 613¼ +1½
May 621¾ 627½ 619 624¼ +1¾
Jul 624½ 629 624½ 626½ +1½
Sep 634½ 635 634½ 635
Jul 647¼ 647¼ 647¼ 647¼ —1¼
Est. sales 69,040. Tue.’s sales 155,203
Tue.’s open int 466,135
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 481¼ 487 479¼ 485 +3¾
Jul 489 495 487 492¾ +3¼
Sep 456 461¾ 453 459¾ +3½
Dec 463¾ 469½ 461½ 467½ +3¼
Mar 476 481 474 479¼ +3
May 483½ 488 481¼ 486½ +2¾
Jul 486¼ 492 485¼ 490¼ +2¾
Sep 469¾ 473¾ 468 473 +2½
Dec 471¼ 475 469 473½ +1½
Mar 483 485½ 480½ 485½ +2½
May 490 490 490 490 +1¼
Dec 465 465¾ 464¼ 465¾ +2
Est. sales 204,330. Tue.’s sales 497,518
Tue.’s open int 1,723,995
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 340¾ 345½ 334¾ 345½ +2¾
Jul 341¼ 343½ 337¼ 340¾ —2¼
Sep 336¼ 336¼ 335 335 —2¾
Est. sales 437. Tue.’s sales 822
Tue.’s open int 2,932, up 44
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 1035¼ 1045¾ 1028 1042 +6
Jul 1046 1057¼ 1037½ 1053½ +7
Aug 1040¾ 1052¼ 1032 1049 +7
Sep 1024½ 1034 1015 1031 +5½
Nov 1029 1037½ 1019 1034¾ +5
Jan 1041 1048¾ 1030¾ 1046 +4¾
Mar 1043½ 1050¼ 1035 1047¾ +4¾
May 1046½ 1055½ 1041¼ 1052¾ +4
Jul 1053¾ 1063¼ 1048¾ 1060½ +4¼
Nov 1032½ 1040 1027 1038½ +4¼
Est. sales 153,676. Tue.’s sales 276,243
Tue.’s open int 815,871
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
May 47.43 47.80 46.66 47.42 +.09
Jul 47.86 48.34 47.19 47.99 +.15
Aug 47.89 48.28 47.14 47.91 +.11
Sep 47.62 48.08 46.99 47.77 +.10
Oct 47.40 47.80 46.80 47.52 +.10
Dec 47.43 47.81 46.71 47.49 +.07
Jan 47.41 47.83 46.79 47.53 +.05
Mar 47.26 47.81 47.01 47.62 +.14
May 47.47 47.84 47.18 47.84 +.30
Jul 47.26 47.95 47.26 47.95 +.33
Aug 47.79 47.79 47.79 47.79 +.30
Sep 47.57 47.57 47.57 47.57 +.27
Dec 46.85 46.85 46.85 46.85 —.15
Est. sales 64,251. Tue.’s sales 202,480
Tue.’s open int 567,609, up 4,558
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
May 294.20 297.20 292.70 297.00 +2.80
Jul 301.00 304.40 299.70 304.20 +3.20
Aug 303.10 306.00 301.60 305.80 +3.10
Sep 304.20 306.90 302.70 306.70 +3.00
Oct 304.20 306.90 303.10 306.70 +2.50
Dec 307.60 309.90 306.40 309.80 +2.20
Jan 309.40 311.10 308.20 311.00 +1.70
Mar 310.60 312.40 309.50 312.30 +1.80
May 311.40 314.30 311.40 314.30 +1.90
Jul 314.40 316.30 314.40 316.10 +.90
Aug 314.40 315.90 314.40 315.90 +.80
Sep 313.70 315.40 313.70 315.40 +1.20
Est. sales 73,805. Tue.’s sales 175,231
Tue.’s open int 605,379, up 2,105

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

