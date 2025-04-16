CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed.: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed.:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 542¾ 550½ 537 546½ +4½ Jul 556½ 564½ 550¾ 560 +4 Sep 571¼ 578 565 574 +3¾ Dec 592¾ 599½ 587¾ 595½ +2¾ Mar 611½ 617½ 606¾ 613¼ +1½ May 621¾ 627½ 619 624¼ +1¾ Jul 624½ 629 624½ 626½ +1½ Sep 634½ 635 634½ 635 +½ Jul 647¼ 647¼ 647¼ 647¼ —1¼ Est. sales 69,040. Tue.’s sales 155,203 Tue.’s open int 466,135 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 481¼ 487 479¼ 485 +3¾ Jul 489 495 487 492¾ +3¼ Sep 456 461¾ 453 459¾ +3½ Dec 463¾ 469½ 461½ 467½ +3¼ Mar 476 481 474 479¼ +3 May 483½ 488 481¼ 486½ +2¾ Jul 486¼ 492 485¼ 490¼ +2¾ Sep 469¾ 473¾ 468 473 +2½ Dec 471¼ 475 469 473½ +1½ Mar 483 485½ 480½ 485½ +2½ May 490 490 490 490 +1¼ Dec 465 465¾ 464¼ 465¾ +2 Est. sales 204,330. Tue.’s sales 497,518 Tue.’s open int 1,723,995 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 340¾ 345½ 334¾ 345½ +2¾ Jul 341¼ 343½ 337¼ 340¾ —2¼ Sep 336¼ 336¼ 335 335 —2¾ Est. sales 437. Tue.’s sales 822 Tue.’s open int 2,932, up 44 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 1035¼ 1045¾ 1028 1042 +6 Jul 1046 1057¼ 1037½ 1053½ +7 Aug 1040¾ 1052¼ 1032 1049 +7 Sep 1024½ 1034 1015 1031 +5½ Nov 1029 1037½ 1019 1034¾ +5 Jan 1041 1048¾ 1030¾ 1046 +4¾ Mar 1043½ 1050¼ 1035 1047¾ +4¾ May 1046½ 1055½ 1041¼ 1052¾ +4 Jul 1053¾ 1063¼ 1048¾ 1060½ +4¼ Nov 1032½ 1040 1027 1038½ +4¼ Est. sales 153,676. Tue.’s sales 276,243 Tue.’s open int 815,871 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb May 47.43 47.80 46.66 47.42 +.09 Jul 47.86 48.34 47.19 47.99 +.15 Aug 47.89 48.28 47.14 47.91 +.11 Sep 47.62 48.08 46.99 47.77 +.10 Oct 47.40 47.80 46.80 47.52 +.10 Dec 47.43 47.81 46.71 47.49 +.07 Jan 47.41 47.83 46.79 47.53 +.05 Mar 47.26 47.81 47.01 47.62 +.14 May 47.47 47.84 47.18 47.84 +.30 Jul 47.26 47.95 47.26 47.95 +.33 Aug 47.79 47.79 47.79 47.79 +.30 Sep 47.57 47.57 47.57 47.57 +.27 Dec 46.85 46.85 46.85 46.85 —.15 Est. sales 64,251. Tue.’s sales 202,480 Tue.’s open int 567,609, up 4,558 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton May 294.20 297.20 292.70 297.00 +2.80 Jul 301.00 304.40 299.70 304.20 +3.20 Aug 303.10 306.00 301.60 305.80 +3.10 Sep 304.20 306.90 302.70 306.70 +3.00 Oct 304.20 306.90 303.10 306.70 +2.50 Dec 307.60 309.90 306.40 309.80 +2.20 Jan 309.40 311.10 308.20 311.00 +1.70 Mar 310.60 312.40 309.50 312.30 +1.80 May 311.40 314.30 311.40 314.30 +1.90 Jul 314.40 316.30 314.40 316.10 +.90 Aug 314.40 315.90 314.40 315.90 +.80 Sep 313.70 315.40 313.70 315.40 +1.20 Est. sales 73,805. Tue.’s sales 175,231 Tue.’s open int 605,379, up 2,105

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.