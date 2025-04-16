CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|542¾
|550½
|537
|546½
|+4½
|Jul
|556½
|564½
|550¾
|560
|+4
|Sep
|571¼
|578
|565
|574
|+3¾
|Dec
|592¾
|599½
|587¾
|595½
|+2¾
|Mar
|611½
|617½
|606¾
|613¼
|+1½
|May
|621¾
|627½
|619
|624¼
|+1¾
|Jul
|624½
|629
|624½
|626½
|+1½
|Sep
|634½
|635
|634½
|635
|+½
|Jul
|647¼
|647¼
|647¼
|647¼
|—1¼
|Est. sales 69,040.
|Tue.’s sales 155,203
|Tue.’s open int 466,135
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|481¼
|487
|479¼
|485
|+3¾
|Jul
|489
|495
|487
|492¾
|+3¼
|Sep
|456
|461¾
|453
|459¾
|+3½
|Dec
|463¾
|469½
|461½
|467½
|+3¼
|Mar
|476
|481
|474
|479¼
|+3
|May
|483½
|488
|481¼
|486½
|+2¾
|Jul
|486¼
|492
|485¼
|490¼
|+2¾
|Sep
|469¾
|473¾
|468
|473
|+2½
|Dec
|471¼
|475
|469
|473½
|+1½
|Mar
|483
|485½
|480½
|485½
|+2½
|May
|490
|490
|490
|490
|+1¼
|Dec
|465
|465¾
|464¼
|465¾
|+2
|Est. sales 204,330.
|Tue.’s sales 497,518
|Tue.’s open int 1,723,995
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|340¾
|345½
|334¾
|345½
|+2¾
|Jul
|341¼
|343½
|337¼
|340¾
|—2¼
|Sep
|336¼
|336¼
|335
|335
|—2¾
|Est. sales 437.
|Tue.’s sales 822
|Tue.’s open int 2,932,
|up 44
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1035¼
|1045¾
|1028
|1042
|+6
|Jul
|1046
|1057¼
|1037½
|1053½
|+7
|Aug
|1040¾
|1052¼
|1032
|1049
|+7
|Sep
|1024½
|1034
|1015
|1031
|+5½
|Nov
|1029
|1037½
|1019
|1034¾
|+5
|Jan
|1041
|1048¾
|1030¾
|1046
|+4¾
|Mar
|1043½
|1050¼
|1035
|1047¾
|+4¾
|May
|1046½
|1055½
|1041¼
|1052¾
|+4
|Jul
|1053¾
|1063¼
|1048¾
|1060½
|+4¼
|Nov
|1032½
|1040
|1027
|1038½
|+4¼
|Est. sales 153,676.
|Tue.’s sales 276,243
|Tue.’s open int 815,871
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|May
|47.43
|47.80
|46.66
|47.42
|+.09
|Jul
|47.86
|48.34
|47.19
|47.99
|+.15
|Aug
|47.89
|48.28
|47.14
|47.91
|+.11
|Sep
|47.62
|48.08
|46.99
|47.77
|+.10
|Oct
|47.40
|47.80
|46.80
|47.52
|+.10
|Dec
|47.43
|47.81
|46.71
|47.49
|+.07
|Jan
|47.41
|47.83
|46.79
|47.53
|+.05
|Mar
|47.26
|47.81
|47.01
|47.62
|+.14
|May
|47.47
|47.84
|47.18
|47.84
|+.30
|Jul
|47.26
|47.95
|47.26
|47.95
|+.33
|Aug
|47.79
|47.79
|47.79
|47.79
|+.30
|Sep
|47.57
|47.57
|47.57
|47.57
|+.27
|Dec
|46.85
|46.85
|46.85
|46.85
|—.15
|Est. sales 64,251.
|Tue.’s sales 202,480
|Tue.’s open int 567,609,
|up 4,558
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|May
|294.20
|297.20
|292.70
|297.00
|+2.80
|Jul
|301.00
|304.40
|299.70
|304.20
|+3.20
|Aug
|303.10
|306.00
|301.60
|305.80
|+3.10
|Sep
|304.20
|306.90
|302.70
|306.70
|+3.00
|Oct
|304.20
|306.90
|303.10
|306.70
|+2.50
|Dec
|307.60
|309.90
|306.40
|309.80
|+2.20
|Jan
|309.40
|311.10
|308.20
|311.00
|+1.70
|Mar
|310.60
|312.40
|309.50
|312.30
|+1.80
|May
|311.40
|314.30
|311.40
|314.30
|+1.90
|Jul
|314.40
|316.30
|314.40
|316.10
|+.90
|Aug
|314.40
|315.90
|314.40
|315.90
|+.80
|Sep
|313.70
|315.40
|313.70
|315.40
|+1.20
|Est. sales 73,805.
|Tue.’s sales 175,231
|Tue.’s open int 605,379,
|up 2,105
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.