CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|553
|555¼
|545½
|546¾
|—9
|Jul
|568¾
|570
|559½
|561
|—9¼
|Sep
|582
|583¾
|573½
|575
|—9
|Dec
|605¼
|605½
|596¼
|597¾
|—8
|Mar
|620¼
|620¾
|614¾
|616¼
|—7¼
|May
|629
|629¾
|625
|627½
|—5¾
|Jul
|630¾
|632
|627¾
|627¾
|—7
|Est. sales 87,355.
|Fri.’s sales 235,880
|Fri.’s open int 464,833
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|489
|490¼
|486½
|488¼
|—2
|Jul
|495¾
|497½
|493¾
|495¾
|—1¼
|Sep
|455
|459½
|453½
|459
|+2¾
|Dec
|462
|466½
|461
|465¾
|+2¼
|Mar
|473¼
|478
|472¾
|477¼
|+2
|May
|481
|485
|480
|484½
|+2¼
|Jul
|484½
|488¾
|483½
|488
|+2
|Sep
|468¼
|472¼
|468¼
|472¼
|+2
|Dec
|468¾
|473¼
|468¾
|472¾
|+2¼
|Mar
|481½
|481½
|481½
|481½
|+¼
|Dec
|462
|462
|462
|462
|+½
|Est. sales 232,298.
|Fri.’s sales 684,456
|Fri.’s open int 1,716,466,
|up 3,777
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|344½
|349¾
|338¾
|348½
|+2¾
|Jul
|342¾
|349
|337
|344½
|+3¾
|Est. sales 278.
|Fri.’s sales 890
|Fri.’s open int 2,949
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1040¾
|1049½
|1036¾
|1046¾
|+4
|Jul
|1050¼
|1058¾
|1046½
|1056¼
|+3¼
|Aug
|1043
|1052½
|1039¼
|1049¾
|+4¼
|Sep
|1022
|1033½
|1019
|1029½
|+5¼
|Nov
|1023¼
|1036
|1020¾
|1032¼
|+6¾
|Jan
|1034½
|1047¾
|1032¾
|1044
|+6½
|Mar
|1039
|1049¾
|1036¼
|1045½
|+5¾
|May
|1045¾
|1055½
|1042¾
|1052¼
|+5¾
|Jul
|1051¾
|1063½
|1051¾
|1059¾
|+5¼
|Aug
|1055½
|1055½
|1055½
|1055½
|+5¼
|Sep
|1039½
|1039½
|1039½
|1039½
|+5½
|Nov
|1034
|1039¾
|1027¾
|1037¼
|+5¾
|Jan
|1045
|1045
|1038½
|1038½
|—3¾
|Est. sales 130,162.
|Fri.’s sales 442,734
|Fri.’s open int 823,354
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|May
|47.35
|47.39
|46.51
|46.91
|—.44
|Jul
|47.80
|47.87
|46.98
|47.40
|—.44
|Aug
|47.61
|47.71
|46.90
|47.30
|—.36
|Sep
|47.40
|47.52
|46.75
|47.04
|—.41
|Oct
|47.03
|47.22
|46.49
|46.77
|—.35
|Dec
|47.07
|47.20
|46.48
|46.86
|—.21
|Jan
|47.11
|47.26
|46.58
|46.93
|—.19
|Mar
|46.95
|47.21
|46.68
|46.79
|—.32
|May
|46.98
|47.18
|46.79
|46.79
|—.37
|Jul
|47.08
|47.24
|46.87
|46.92
|—.32
|Aug
|47.12
|47.12
|47.12
|47.12
|Dec
|46.76
|46.77
|46.37
|46.37
|—.25
|Est. sales 68,787.
|Fri.’s sales 180,509
|Fri.’s open int 568,194,
|up 3,102
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|May
|299.60
|299.70
|296.50
|298.30
|—1.30
|Jul
|305.90
|305.90
|302.50
|304.20
|—1.70
|Aug
|306.70
|308.00
|303.80
|305.50
|—1.60
|Sep
|307.60
|307.80
|304.40
|306.20
|—1.40
|Oct
|306.40
|307.10
|303.90
|305.90
|—1.10
|Dec
|309.00
|309.80
|306.60
|308.60
|—1.20
|Jan
|310.70
|311.40
|308.10
|310.00
|—1.30
|Mar
|311.30
|312.30
|309.40
|311.80
|—.80
|May
|314.00
|314.10
|312.10
|312.90
|—1.60
|Jul
|316.40
|316.80
|315.90
|316.00
|—1.30
|Dec
|314.90
|315.70
|314.90
|315.10
|—.20
|Est. sales 85,694.
|Fri.’s sales 238,473
|Fri.’s open int 605,751
