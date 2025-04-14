CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 553 555¼ 545½ 546¾ —9 Jul 568¾ 570 559½ 561 —9¼ Sep 582 583¾ 573½ 575 —9 Dec 605¼ 605½ 596¼ 597¾ —8 Mar 620¼ 620¾ 614¾ 616¼ —7¼ May 629 629¾ 625 627½ —5¾ Jul 630¾ 632 627¾ 627¾ —7 Est. sales 87,355. Fri.’s sales 235,880 Fri.’s open int 464,833 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 489 490¼ 486½ 488¼ —2 Jul 495¾ 497½ 493¾ 495¾ —1¼ Sep 455 459½ 453½ 459 +2¾ Dec 462 466½ 461 465¾ +2¼ Mar 473¼ 478 472¾ 477¼ +2 May 481 485 480 484½ +2¼ Jul 484½ 488¾ 483½ 488 +2 Sep 468¼ 472¼ 468¼ 472¼ +2 Dec 468¾ 473¼ 468¾ 472¾ +2¼ Mar 481½ 481½ 481½ 481½ +¼ Dec 462 462 462 462 +½ Est. sales 232,298. Fri.’s sales 684,456 Fri.’s open int 1,716,466, up 3,777 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 344½ 349¾ 338¾ 348½ +2¾ Jul 342¾ 349 337 344½ +3¾ Est. sales 278. Fri.’s sales 890 Fri.’s open int 2,949 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 1040¾ 1049½ 1036¾ 1046¾ +4 Jul 1050¼ 1058¾ 1046½ 1056¼ +3¼ Aug 1043 1052½ 1039¼ 1049¾ +4¼ Sep 1022 1033½ 1019 1029½ +5¼ Nov 1023¼ 1036 1020¾ 1032¼ +6¾ Jan 1034½ 1047¾ 1032¾ 1044 +6½ Mar 1039 1049¾ 1036¼ 1045½ +5¾ May 1045¾ 1055½ 1042¾ 1052¼ +5¾ Jul 1051¾ 1063½ 1051¾ 1059¾ +5¼ Aug 1055½ 1055½ 1055½ 1055½ +5¼ Sep 1039½ 1039½ 1039½ 1039½ +5½ Nov 1034 1039¾ 1027¾ 1037¼ +5¾ Jan 1045 1045 1038½ 1038½ —3¾ Est. sales 130,162. Fri.’s sales 442,734 Fri.’s open int 823,354 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb May 47.35 47.39 46.51 46.91 —.44 Jul 47.80 47.87 46.98 47.40 —.44 Aug 47.61 47.71 46.90 47.30 —.36 Sep 47.40 47.52 46.75 47.04 —.41 Oct 47.03 47.22 46.49 46.77 —.35 Dec 47.07 47.20 46.48 46.86 —.21 Jan 47.11 47.26 46.58 46.93 —.19 Mar 46.95 47.21 46.68 46.79 —.32 May 46.98 47.18 46.79 46.79 —.37 Jul 47.08 47.24 46.87 46.92 —.32 Aug 47.12 47.12 47.12 47.12 Dec 46.76 46.77 46.37 46.37 —.25 Est. sales 68,787. Fri.’s sales 180,509 Fri.’s open int 568,194, up 3,102 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton May 299.60 299.70 296.50 298.30 —1.30 Jul 305.90 305.90 302.50 304.20 —1.70 Aug 306.70 308.00 303.80 305.50 —1.60 Sep 307.60 307.80 304.40 306.20 —1.40 Oct 306.40 307.10 303.90 305.90 —1.10 Dec 309.00 309.80 306.60 308.60 —1.20 Jan 310.70 311.40 308.10 310.00 —1.30 Mar 311.30 312.30 309.40 311.80 —.80 May 314.00 314.10 312.10 312.90 —1.60 Jul 316.40 316.80 315.90 316.00 —1.30 Dec 314.90 315.70 314.90 315.10 —.20 Est. sales 85,694. Fri.’s sales 238,473 Fri.’s open int 605,751

