CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|543¾
|547½
|536½
|537
|—5¼
|Jul
|556¾
|561¾
|551¾
|552
|—3¾
|Sep
|572½
|575¾
|566¼
|566½
|—3¼
|Dec
|594¼
|597¼
|588½
|588¾
|—3
|Mar
|611
|615¼
|607¼
|607¼
|—2½
|May
|619¼
|621¼
|618½
|619¼
|—
|½
|Jul
|625¼
|625¼
|620¼
|620¼
|—2
|Est. sales 75,437.
|Wed.’s sales 167,219
|Wed.’s open int 473,793
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|473¼
|478½
|473
|476½
|+2½
|Jul
|480
|484¾
|479¾
|482½
|+2
|Sep
|443
|446½
|441¾
|444¼
|+1¾
|Dec
|450½
|454¼
|449½
|452½
|+1¾
|Mar
|463
|466¼
|462
|464½
|+1½
|May
|470½
|473¼
|469¾
|472¼
|+2
|Jul
|474¾
|477
|473¼
|476¼
|+2½
|Sep
|455¼
|458¼
|455¼
|457¾
|+3¼
|Dec
|456
|459¼
|455½
|458¾
|+2¾
|Mar
|467¼
|470
|467
|470
|+3
|Dec
|458
|458
|458
|458
|Est. sales 220,121.
|Wed.’s sales 575,996
|Wed.’s open int 1,792,930
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|330
|336
|328¼
|330½
|+¼
|Jul
|334
|338¼
|332½
|333¾
|+1¼
|Dec
|346
|346
|346
|346
|+3¼
|Est. sales 279.
|Wed.’s sales 996
|Wed.’s open int 2,973,
|up 110
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1015¼
|1024
|1010¾
|1023¾
|+11
|Jul
|1026
|1033½
|1020¾
|1033
|+9½
|Aug
|1019¾
|1026
|1014
|1025½
|+9
|Sep
|998½
|1004½
|993
|1004
|+8¼
|Nov
|1000
|1006
|994½
|1005¼
|+8¼
|Jan
|1015¾
|1018¾
|1008
|1017¾
|+7½
|Mar
|1017½
|1022¾
|1013
|1021½
|+7½
|May
|1024¾
|1030½
|1020¼
|1029½
|+8½
|Jul
|1035½
|1039
|1029
|1037¼
|+7¾
|Nov
|1014
|1016½
|1009½
|1016
|+7½
|Est. sales 158,503.
|Wed.’s sales 493,821
|Wed.’s open int 852,053
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|May
|46.29
|46.74
|45.61
|46.29
|+.10
|Jul
|46.70
|47.15
|46.03
|46.65
|+.05
|Aug
|46.54
|46.95
|45.90
|46.49
|+.05
|Sep
|46.35
|46.75
|45.74
|46.31
|+.07
|Oct
|45.92
|46.38
|45.50
|46.03
|+.07
|Dec
|45.98
|46.40
|45.44
|45.97
|+.06
|Jan
|46.09
|46.40
|45.52
|46.08
|+.12
|Mar
|46.04
|46.45
|45.61
|46.03
|+.03
|May
|46.35
|46.42
|45.75
|45.99
|—.12
|Jul
|46.16
|46.55
|45.87
|46.13
|—.11
|Aug
|46.00
|46.00
|45.99
|45.99
|—.16
|Sep
|46.00
|46.00
|45.88
|45.88
|—.15
|Est. sales 77,934.
|Wed.’s sales 237,265
|Wed.’s open int 574,791
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|May
|294.50
|298.00
|293.10
|297.60
|+3.10
|Jul
|300.70
|304.40
|299.50
|303.90
|+3.20
|Aug
|301.90
|305.60
|300.80
|305.20
|+3.30
|Sep
|302.20
|306.10
|301.40
|305.50
|+3.00
|Oct
|302.00
|305.80
|301.10
|305.20
|+2.80
|Dec
|305.00
|308.60
|303.90
|308.20
|+3.20
|Jan
|307.10
|310.00
|305.90
|309.50
|+3.10
|Mar
|308.00
|311.50
|307.40
|310.70
|+2.70
|May
|311.40
|313.60
|309.90
|313.10
|+2.80
|Jul
|314.30
|316.10
|312.90
|315.80
|+2.60
|Aug
|314.10
|314.90
|313.00
|314.90
|+1.90
|Sep
|313.20
|315.30
|312.40
|315.30
|+3.50
|Oct
|310.60
|312.70
|310.60
|312.70
|+3.80
|Dec
|314.70
|314.70
|313.80
|313.80
|+3.00
|Est. sales 68,462.
|Wed.’s sales 232,214
|Wed.’s open int 608,517
