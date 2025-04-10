CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 543¾ 547½ 536½ 537 —5¼ Jul 556¾ 561¾ 551¾ 552 —3¾ Sep 572½ 575¾ 566¼ 566½ —3¼ Dec 594¼ 597¼ 588½ 588¾ —3 Mar 611 615¼ 607¼ 607¼ —2½ May 619¼ 621¼ 618½ 619¼ — ½ Jul 625¼ 625¼ 620¼ 620¼ —2 Est. sales 75,437. Wed.’s sales 167,219 Wed.’s open int 473,793 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 473¼ 478½ 473 476½ +2½ Jul 480 484¾ 479¾ 482½ +2 Sep 443 446½ 441¾ 444¼ +1¾ Dec 450½ 454¼ 449½ 452½ +1¾ Mar 463 466¼ 462 464½ +1½ May 470½ 473¼ 469¾ 472¼ +2 Jul 474¾ 477 473¼ 476¼ +2½ Sep 455¼ 458¼ 455¼ 457¾ +3¼ Dec 456 459¼ 455½ 458¾ +2¾ Mar 467¼ 470 467 470 +3 Dec 458 458 458 458 Est. sales 220,121. Wed.’s sales 575,996 Wed.’s open int 1,792,930 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 330 336 328¼ 330½ +¼ Jul 334 338¼ 332½ 333¾ +1¼ Dec 346 346 346 346 +3¼ Est. sales 279. Wed.’s sales 996 Wed.’s open int 2,973, up 110 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 1015¼ 1024 1010¾ 1023¾ +11 Jul 1026 1033½ 1020¾ 1033 +9½ Aug 1019¾ 1026 1014 1025½ +9 Sep 998½ 1004½ 993 1004 +8¼ Nov 1000 1006 994½ 1005¼ +8¼ Jan 1015¾ 1018¾ 1008 1017¾ +7½ Mar 1017½ 1022¾ 1013 1021½ +7½ May 1024¾ 1030½ 1020¼ 1029½ +8½ Jul 1035½ 1039 1029 1037¼ +7¾ Nov 1014 1016½ 1009½ 1016 +7½ Est. sales 158,503. Wed.’s sales 493,821 Wed.’s open int 852,053 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb May 46.29 46.74 45.61 46.29 +.10 Jul 46.70 47.15 46.03 46.65 +.05 Aug 46.54 46.95 45.90 46.49 +.05 Sep 46.35 46.75 45.74 46.31 +.07 Oct 45.92 46.38 45.50 46.03 +.07 Dec 45.98 46.40 45.44 45.97 +.06 Jan 46.09 46.40 45.52 46.08 +.12 Mar 46.04 46.45 45.61 46.03 +.03 May 46.35 46.42 45.75 45.99 —.12 Jul 46.16 46.55 45.87 46.13 —.11 Aug 46.00 46.00 45.99 45.99 —.16 Sep 46.00 46.00 45.88 45.88 —.15 Est. sales 77,934. Wed.’s sales 237,265 Wed.’s open int 574,791 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton May 294.50 298.00 293.10 297.60 +3.10 Jul 300.70 304.40 299.50 303.90 +3.20 Aug 301.90 305.60 300.80 305.20 +3.30 Sep 302.20 306.10 301.40 305.50 +3.00 Oct 302.00 305.80 301.10 305.20 +2.80 Dec 305.00 308.60 303.90 308.20 +3.20 Jan 307.10 310.00 305.90 309.50 +3.10 Mar 308.00 311.50 307.40 310.70 +2.70 May 311.40 313.60 309.90 313.10 +2.80 Jul 314.30 316.10 312.90 315.80 +2.60 Aug 314.10 314.90 313.00 314.90 +1.90 Sep 313.20 315.30 312.40 315.30 +3.50 Oct 310.60 312.70 310.60 312.70 +3.80 Dec 314.70 314.70 313.80 313.80 +3.00 Est. sales 68,462. Wed.’s sales 232,214 Wed.’s open int 608,517

