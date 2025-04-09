CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed.: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed.:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 539¾ 546 536¾ 539½ — ½ Jul 555 559¾ 550½ 552¾ —1¼ Sep 569 573¾ 565½ 567½ —1¼ Dec 592¼ 595½ 587¾ 589½ —1¼ Mar 611¼ 613½ 606¼ 607½ —1¾ May 622 622¾ 617¼ 618¼ —1 Jul 619¼ 621¼ 619¼ 620¼ —1 Est. sales 70,190. Tue.’s sales 181,940 Tue.’s open int 474,640 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 468 472¾ 465¾ 470¼ +1¼ Jul 474 479 472¼ 476½ +1¾ Sep 438½ 442¼ 436½ 441¾ +3 Dec 445 449 444 448¾ +3 Mar 457¾ 461 456¾ 461 +3 May 466 468¼ 464¼ 468 +2½ Jul 468½ 471¾ 468 471¾ +2½ Sep 449¼ 452 448¼ 452 +3 Dec 449½ 452¾ 449¼ 452¾ +2¾ Mar 461¼ 462 460¾ 460¾ — ½ Est. sales 233,594. Tue.’s sales 532,464 Tue.’s open int 1,810,136 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 332 336¾ 322¼ 330 Jul 332 337 325¾ 333½ +1½ Sep 337 337 337 337 +1¼ Dec 342 342 335¾ 336 — ¾ Est. sales 499. Tue.’s sales 832 Tue.’s open int 2,863, up 52 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 989 1001½ 987½ 997¼ +4½ Jul 1001 1011¾ 997¾ 1008¼ +4¼ Aug 992½ 1004¼ 990¼ 1001½ +4¾ Sep 972 984 969 982 +6 Nov 975½ 985¾ 971¼ 984½ +6¾ Jan 987¼ 998½ 985 997¼ +6 Mar 993 1003¼ 991½ 1002¾ +5¾ May 1001¼ 1010½ 1000¼ 1010½ +5½ Jul 1010¼ 1019 1010 1018¾ +4½ Nov 994 998½ 992 998 +3 Est. sales 223,088. Tue.’s sales 523,029 Tue.’s open int 868,685 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb May 44.93 44.94 43.83 44.76 —.18 Jul 45.38 45.38 44.25 45.14 —.22 Aug 45.24 45.29 44.17 45.03 —.19 Sep 45.11 45.14 44.03 44.87 —.17 Oct 44.78 44.78 43.79 44.67 —.07 Dec 44.75 44.75 43.78 44.58 —.12 Jan 44.58 44.78 43.87 44.65 —.09 Mar 44.62 44.83 43.92 44.75 +.01 May 44.62 44.84 44.22 44.84 +.02 Jul 44.79 45.04 44.38 45.04 +.13 Aug 44.63 44.64 44.44 44.44 —.35 Sep 44.59 44.71 44.30 44.71 +.09 Oct 44.38 44.50 44.00 44.49 +.11 Dec 44.39 44.53 44.01 44.50 +.11 Est. sales 104,270. Tue.’s sales 231,298 Tue.’s open int 577,958 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton May 289.80 295.70 289.50 294.80 +3.80 Jul 296.20 302.00 296.10 300.70 +3.40 Aug 298.20 303.30 297.80 302.00 +3.20 Sep 298.80 303.80 298.80 303.00 +3.40 Oct 299.40 303.60 298.90 303.00 +3.40 Dec 302.40 306.60 301.70 305.90 +3.50 Jan 303.40 307.90 303.40 307.30 +3.30 Mar 305.90 309.70 305.90 308.90 +3.00 May 308.30 311.70 308.30 311.10 +2.80 Jul 311.30 314.60 311.30 314.10 +2.80 Aug 311.30 312.00 311.30 312.00 +.80 Sep 310.30 311.40 310.30 311.40 +1.20 Oct 308.90 308.90 308.90 308.90 +1.20 Dec 310.00 312.30 309.90 312.30 +2.40 Est. sales 103,313. Tue.’s sales 241,049 Tue.’s open int 623,643

