Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Open

Open

The Associated Press

April 9, 2025, 10:51 AM

CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed.:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 539¾ 546 536¾ 539½ ½
Jul 555 559¾ 550½ 552¾ —1¼
Sep 569 573¾ 565½ 567½ —1¼
Dec 592¼ 595½ 587¾ 589½ —1¼
Mar 611¼ 613½ 606¼ 607½ —1¾
May 622 622¾ 617¼ 618¼ —1
Jul 619¼ 621¼ 619¼ 620¼ —1
Est. sales 70,190. Tue.’s sales 181,940
Tue.’s open int 474,640
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 468 472¾ 465¾ 470¼ +1¼
Jul 474 479 472¼ 476½ +1¾
Sep 438½ 442¼ 436½ 441¾ +3
Dec 445 449 444 448¾ +3
Mar 457¾ 461 456¾ 461 +3
May 466 468¼ 464¼ 468 +2½
Jul 468½ 471¾ 468 471¾ +2½
Sep 449¼ 452 448¼ 452 +3
Dec 449½ 452¾ 449¼ 452¾ +2¾
Mar 461¼ 462 460¾ 460¾ ½
Est. sales 233,594. Tue.’s sales 532,464
Tue.’s open int 1,810,136
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 332 336¾ 322¼ 330
Jul 332 337 325¾ 333½ +1½
Sep 337 337 337 337 +1¼
Dec 342 342 335¾ 336 ¾
Est. sales 499. Tue.’s sales 832
Tue.’s open int 2,863, up 52
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 989 1001½ 987½ 997¼ +4½
Jul 1001 1011¾ 997¾ 1008¼ +4¼
Aug 992½ 1004¼ 990¼ 1001½ +4¾
Sep 972 984 969 982 +6
Nov 975½ 985¾ 971¼ 984½ +6¾
Jan 987¼ 998½ 985 997¼ +6
Mar 993 1003¼ 991½ 1002¾ +5¾
May 1001¼ 1010½ 1000¼ 1010½ +5½
Jul 1010¼ 1019 1010 1018¾ +4½
Nov 994 998½ 992 998 +3
Est. sales 223,088. Tue.’s sales 523,029
Tue.’s open int 868,685
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
May 44.93 44.94 43.83 44.76 —.18
Jul 45.38 45.38 44.25 45.14 —.22
Aug 45.24 45.29 44.17 45.03 —.19
Sep 45.11 45.14 44.03 44.87 —.17
Oct 44.78 44.78 43.79 44.67 —.07
Dec 44.75 44.75 43.78 44.58 —.12
Jan 44.58 44.78 43.87 44.65 —.09
Mar 44.62 44.83 43.92 44.75 +.01
May 44.62 44.84 44.22 44.84 +.02
Jul 44.79 45.04 44.38 45.04 +.13
Aug 44.63 44.64 44.44 44.44 —.35
Sep 44.59 44.71 44.30 44.71 +.09
Oct 44.38 44.50 44.00 44.49 +.11
Dec 44.39 44.53 44.01 44.50 +.11
Est. sales 104,270. Tue.’s sales 231,298
Tue.’s open int 577,958
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
May 289.80 295.70 289.50 294.80 +3.80
Jul 296.20 302.00 296.10 300.70 +3.40
Aug 298.20 303.30 297.80 302.00 +3.20
Sep 298.80 303.80 298.80 303.00 +3.40
Oct 299.40 303.60 298.90 303.00 +3.40
Dec 302.40 306.60 301.70 305.90 +3.50
Jan 303.40 307.90 303.40 307.30 +3.30
Mar 305.90 309.70 305.90 308.90 +3.00
May 308.30 311.70 308.30 311.10 +2.80
Jul 311.30 314.60 311.30 314.10 +2.80
Aug 311.30 312.00 311.30 312.00 +.80
Sep 310.30 311.40 310.30 311.40 +1.20
Oct 308.90 308.90 308.90 308.90 +1.20
Dec 310.00 312.30 309.90 312.30 +2.40
Est. sales 103,313. Tue.’s sales 241,049
Tue.’s open int 623,643

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up