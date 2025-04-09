CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|539¾
|546
|536¾
|539½
|—
|½
|Jul
|555
|559¾
|550½
|552¾
|—1¼
|Sep
|569
|573¾
|565½
|567½
|—1¼
|Dec
|592¼
|595½
|587¾
|589½
|—1¼
|Mar
|611¼
|613½
|606¼
|607½
|—1¾
|May
|622
|622¾
|617¼
|618¼
|—1
|Jul
|619¼
|621¼
|619¼
|620¼
|—1
|Est. sales 70,190.
|Tue.’s sales 181,940
|Tue.’s open int 474,640
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|468
|472¾
|465¾
|470¼
|+1¼
|Jul
|474
|479
|472¼
|476½
|+1¾
|Sep
|438½
|442¼
|436½
|441¾
|+3
|Dec
|445
|449
|444
|448¾
|+3
|Mar
|457¾
|461
|456¾
|461
|+3
|May
|466
|468¼
|464¼
|468
|+2½
|Jul
|468½
|471¾
|468
|471¾
|+2½
|Sep
|449¼
|452
|448¼
|452
|+3
|Dec
|449½
|452¾
|449¼
|452¾
|+2¾
|Mar
|461¼
|462
|460¾
|460¾
|—
|½
|Est. sales 233,594.
|Tue.’s sales 532,464
|Tue.’s open int 1,810,136
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|332
|336¾
|322¼
|330
|Jul
|332
|337
|325¾
|333½
|+1½
|Sep
|337
|337
|337
|337
|+1¼
|Dec
|342
|342
|335¾
|336
|—
|¾
|Est. sales 499.
|Tue.’s sales 832
|Tue.’s open int 2,863,
|up 52
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|989
|1001½
|987½
|997¼
|+4½
|Jul
|1001
|1011¾
|997¾
|1008¼
|+4¼
|Aug
|992½
|1004¼
|990¼
|1001½
|+4¾
|Sep
|972
|984
|969
|982
|+6
|Nov
|975½
|985¾
|971¼
|984½
|+6¾
|Jan
|987¼
|998½
|985
|997¼
|+6
|Mar
|993
|1003¼
|991½
|1002¾
|+5¾
|May
|1001¼
|1010½
|1000¼
|1010½
|+5½
|Jul
|1010¼
|1019
|1010
|1018¾
|+4½
|Nov
|994
|998½
|992
|998
|+3
|Est. sales 223,088.
|Tue.’s sales 523,029
|Tue.’s open int 868,685
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|May
|44.93
|44.94
|43.83
|44.76
|—.18
|Jul
|45.38
|45.38
|44.25
|45.14
|—.22
|Aug
|45.24
|45.29
|44.17
|45.03
|—.19
|Sep
|45.11
|45.14
|44.03
|44.87
|—.17
|Oct
|44.78
|44.78
|43.79
|44.67
|—.07
|Dec
|44.75
|44.75
|43.78
|44.58
|—.12
|Jan
|44.58
|44.78
|43.87
|44.65
|—.09
|Mar
|44.62
|44.83
|43.92
|44.75
|+.01
|May
|44.62
|44.84
|44.22
|44.84
|+.02
|Jul
|44.79
|45.04
|44.38
|45.04
|+.13
|Aug
|44.63
|44.64
|44.44
|44.44
|—.35
|Sep
|44.59
|44.71
|44.30
|44.71
|+.09
|Oct
|44.38
|44.50
|44.00
|44.49
|+.11
|Dec
|44.39
|44.53
|44.01
|44.50
|+.11
|Est. sales 104,270.
|Tue.’s sales 231,298
|Tue.’s open int 577,958
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|May
|289.80
|295.70
|289.50
|294.80
|+3.80
|Jul
|296.20
|302.00
|296.10
|300.70
|+3.40
|Aug
|298.20
|303.30
|297.80
|302.00
|+3.20
|Sep
|298.80
|303.80
|298.80
|303.00
|+3.40
|Oct
|299.40
|303.60
|298.90
|303.00
|+3.40
|Dec
|302.40
|306.60
|301.70
|305.90
|+3.50
|Jan
|303.40
|307.90
|303.40
|307.30
|+3.30
|Mar
|305.90
|309.70
|305.90
|308.90
|+3.00
|May
|308.30
|311.70
|308.30
|311.10
|+2.80
|Jul
|311.30
|314.60
|311.30
|314.10
|+2.80
|Aug
|311.30
|312.00
|311.30
|312.00
|+.80
|Sep
|310.30
|311.40
|310.30
|311.40
|+1.20
|Oct
|308.90
|308.90
|308.90
|308.90
|+1.20
|Dec
|310.00
|312.30
|309.90
|312.30
|+2.40
|Est. sales 103,313.
|Tue.’s sales 241,049
|Tue.’s open int 623,643
