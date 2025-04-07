CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 530¾ 546½ 525¾ 541 +12 Jul 543 559¾ 539½ 554¼ +11½ Sep 557½ 573¾ 554 568¼ +10¾ Dec 581¾ 596 577 590½ +9¾ Mar 599¼ 615¼ 598¼ 610 +9 May 611 625 611 624¾ +12¼ Jul 621 626 618½ 625 +8 Dec 640½ 645¾ 640½ 641 +½ Mar 654¾ 654¾ 649¾ 649¾ —1¾ Est. sales 86,448. Fri.’s sales 138,716 Fri.’s open int 490,830, up 3,587 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 456 467½ 454¼ 461 +¾ Jul 462¾ 473¾ 461¼ 467½ +¼ Sep 436¼ 444¼ 434¼ 439¾ +½ Dec 442¾ 450½ 442 446¾ Mar 456 463¾ 455¼ 460 — ½ May 463½ 471¾ 463½ 468 — ¾ Jul 469½ 475½ 469½ 472¼ — ½ Sep 450¼ 455¾ 450¼ 453½ +1¾ Dec 449½ 456 449½ 453½ +¾ Mar 462½ 466½ 462½ 466½ +2½ Est. sales 187,257. Fri.’s sales 460,457 Fri.’s open int 1,878,743 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 340 349 330¾ 346 +3¼ Jul 344 352 335½ 349½ +3¾ Sep 345 345 343 343 —4¾ Dec 342 342 340 340 —6½ Est. sales 449. Fri.’s sales 564 Fri.’s open int 2,835, up 6 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 971¾ 993½ 969½ 985¼ +8¼ Jul 988 1009 985 1000¼ +7¼ Aug 984½ 1005½ 982¾ 996½ +5¼ Sep 974 992¾ 970½ 984¼ +4¾ Nov 978 997½ 975¾ 988½ +4¼ Jan 994¼ 1010½ 990 1001½ +3¼ Mar 1000 1016¼ 997½ 1008 +2¼ May 1006 1023¾ 1005¾ 1016½ +2 Jul 1019¼ 1032½ 1015¾ 1026½ +2¾ Nov 1000½ 1013½ 998½ 1010¼ +5 Nov 1014½ 1014½ 1014½ 1014½ — ¼ Est. sales 258,401. Fri.’s sales 572,066 Fri.’s open int 897,415, up 27,063 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb May 45.10 46.54 44.35 45.39 —.45 Jul 45.56 46.96 44.81 45.81 —.46 Aug 45.54 46.86 44.83 45.69 —.53 Sep 45.48 46.71 44.74 45.57 —.52 Oct 45.31 46.47 44.55 45.35 —.52 Dec 45.27 46.45 44.55 45.41 —.47 Jan 45.36 46.46 44.63 45.41 —.50 Mar 45.25 46.37 44.76 45.46 —.46 May 45.25 46.37 44.95 45.56 —.40 Jul 45.30 45.82 44.92 45.59 —.41 Sep 44.96 44.96 44.96 44.96 —.67 Oct 45.05 45.05 44.47 44.50 —.86 Dec 44.80 45.35 44.50 44.67 —.71 Est. sales 120,221. Fri.’s sales 269,001 Fri.’s open int 594,206 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton May 283.10 288.70 283.10 287.10 +4.00 Jul 290.50 295.80 290.20 294.20 +3.90 Aug 292.50 297.70 292.50 296.20 +3.50 Sep 294.50 299.20 294.50 297.90 +3.20 Oct 295.40 299.90 295.40 298.60 +3.00 Dec 298.80 303.40 298.80 302.10 +3.10 Jan 301.60 305.30 301.60 303.90 +2.60 Mar 304.00 307.80 304.00 306.00 +2.40 May 306.00 309.70 306.00 308.60 +2.40 Jul 309.50 313.20 309.50 311.90 +2.50 Aug 310.60 312.00 310.60 312.00 +2.70 Sep 309.80 311.00 309.80 311.00 +2.60 Oct 307.60 308.50 307.60 308.50 +2.50 Dec 308.70 310.70 308.70 310.70 +2.40 Jan 311.60 311.60 311.60 311.60 +2.30 Est. sales 88,562. Fri.’s sales 218,656 Fri.’s open int 636,307, up 11,127

