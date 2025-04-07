CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|530¾
|546½
|525¾
|541
|+12
|Jul
|543
|559¾
|539½
|554¼
|+11½
|Sep
|557½
|573¾
|554
|568¼
|+10¾
|Dec
|581¾
|596
|577
|590½
|+9¾
|Mar
|599¼
|615¼
|598¼
|610
|+9
|May
|611
|625
|611
|624¾
|+12¼
|Jul
|621
|626
|618½
|625
|+8
|Dec
|640½
|645¾
|640½
|641
|+½
|Mar
|654¾
|654¾
|649¾
|649¾
|—1¾
|Est. sales 86,448.
|Fri.’s sales 138,716
|Fri.’s open int 490,830,
|up 3,587
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|456
|467½
|454¼
|461
|+¾
|Jul
|462¾
|473¾
|461¼
|467½
|+¼
|Sep
|436¼
|444¼
|434¼
|439¾
|+½
|Dec
|442¾
|450½
|442
|446¾
|Mar
|456
|463¾
|455¼
|460
|—
|½
|May
|463½
|471¾
|463½
|468
|—
|¾
|Jul
|469½
|475½
|469½
|472¼
|—
|½
|Sep
|450¼
|455¾
|450¼
|453½
|+1¾
|Dec
|449½
|456
|449½
|453½
|+¾
|Mar
|462½
|466½
|462½
|466½
|+2½
|Est. sales 187,257.
|Fri.’s sales 460,457
|Fri.’s open int 1,878,743
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|340
|349
|330¾
|346
|+3¼
|Jul
|344
|352
|335½
|349½
|+3¾
|Sep
|345
|345
|343
|343
|—4¾
|Dec
|342
|342
|340
|340
|—6½
|Est. sales 449.
|Fri.’s sales 564
|Fri.’s open int 2,835,
|up 6
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|971¾
|993½
|969½
|985¼
|+8¼
|Jul
|988
|1009
|985
|1000¼
|+7¼
|Aug
|984½
|1005½
|982¾
|996½
|+5¼
|Sep
|974
|992¾
|970½
|984¼
|+4¾
|Nov
|978
|997½
|975¾
|988½
|+4¼
|Jan
|994¼
|1010½
|990
|1001½
|+3¼
|Mar
|1000
|1016¼
|997½
|1008
|+2¼
|May
|1006
|1023¾
|1005¾
|1016½
|+2
|Jul
|1019¼
|1032½
|1015¾
|1026½
|+2¾
|Nov
|1000½
|1013½
|998½
|1010¼
|+5
|Nov
|1014½
|1014½
|1014½
|1014½
|—
|¼
|Est. sales 258,401.
|Fri.’s sales 572,066
|Fri.’s open int 897,415,
|up 27,063
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|May
|45.10
|46.54
|44.35
|45.39
|—.45
|Jul
|45.56
|46.96
|44.81
|45.81
|—.46
|Aug
|45.54
|46.86
|44.83
|45.69
|—.53
|Sep
|45.48
|46.71
|44.74
|45.57
|—.52
|Oct
|45.31
|46.47
|44.55
|45.35
|—.52
|Dec
|45.27
|46.45
|44.55
|45.41
|—.47
|Jan
|45.36
|46.46
|44.63
|45.41
|—.50
|Mar
|45.25
|46.37
|44.76
|45.46
|—.46
|May
|45.25
|46.37
|44.95
|45.56
|—.40
|Jul
|45.30
|45.82
|44.92
|45.59
|—.41
|Sep
|44.96
|44.96
|44.96
|44.96
|—.67
|Oct
|45.05
|45.05
|44.47
|44.50
|—.86
|Dec
|44.80
|45.35
|44.50
|44.67
|—.71
|Est. sales 120,221.
|Fri.’s sales 269,001
|Fri.’s open int 594,206
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|May
|283.10
|288.70
|283.10
|287.10
|+4.00
|Jul
|290.50
|295.80
|290.20
|294.20
|+3.90
|Aug
|292.50
|297.70
|292.50
|296.20
|+3.50
|Sep
|294.50
|299.20
|294.50
|297.90
|+3.20
|Oct
|295.40
|299.90
|295.40
|298.60
|+3.00
|Dec
|298.80
|303.40
|298.80
|302.10
|+3.10
|Jan
|301.60
|305.30
|301.60
|303.90
|+2.60
|Mar
|304.00
|307.80
|304.00
|306.00
|+2.40
|May
|306.00
|309.70
|306.00
|308.60
|+2.40
|Jul
|309.50
|313.20
|309.50
|311.90
|+2.50
|Aug
|310.60
|312.00
|310.60
|312.00
|+2.70
|Sep
|309.80
|311.00
|309.80
|311.00
|+2.60
|Oct
|307.60
|308.50
|307.60
|308.50
|+2.50
|Dec
|308.70
|310.70
|308.70
|310.70
|+2.40
|Jan
|311.60
|311.60
|311.60
|311.60
|+2.30
|Est. sales 88,562.
|Fri.’s sales 218,656
|Fri.’s open int 636,307,
|up 11,127
