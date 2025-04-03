CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|526¾
|539½
|525¼
|539½
|+¼
|Jul
|541
|554
|539
|553½
|+¾
|Sep
|555¼
|569¼
|554¼
|569¼
|+1¼
|Dec
|579¾
|592½
|578
|592¼
|+1
|Mar
|606
|611¾
|598¼
|611¾
|+1
|May
|610¾
|622
|610¾
|622
|+½
|Jul
|620
|622¾
|614¾
|622¼
|—1¼
|Est. sales 83,325.
|Wed.’s sales 106,429
|Wed.’s open int 487,756,
|up 149
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|450
|460½
|447½
|460½
|+2¾
|Jul
|460
|467¾
|455¼
|467¾
|+2½
|Sep
|435¼
|440½
|433¼
|440½
|—
|¼
|Dec
|445
|448¼
|441½
|448¼
|—
|½
|Mar
|457¾
|461½
|455½
|461½
|—1
|May
|466¾
|469¼
|463¾
|469¼
|—1¼
|Jul
|469¼
|473½
|468¼
|472½
|—2¼
|Sep
|451¾
|452
|449¼
|449¼
|—5½
|Dec
|451¾
|454¼
|449¾
|454
|—1½
|Mar
|463
|465¼
|463
|465¼
|—1¼
|Jul
|472¾
|473
|471¼
|471¼
|—3¼
|Sep
|451¾
|461¼
|451¾
|461¼
|+5
|Dec
|450¼
|458
|440
|458
|+¾
|Dec
|455
|462
|450
|462
|+¼
|Est. sales 264,864.
|Wed.’s sales 321,367
|Wed.’s open int 1,890,262,
|up 10,270
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|360½
|362
|349¾
|361¼
|—4¾
|Jul
|356
|362½
|350
|362¼
|—
|¾
|Est. sales 439.
|Wed.’s sales 731
|Wed.’s open int 2,866
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1011
|1018½
|1005¼
|1017¼
|—12¼
|Jul
|1027¾
|1033¾
|1020½
|1032
|—13
|Aug
|1024½
|1032½
|1018¼
|1029¼
|—14
|Sep
|1018½
|1020¾
|1005¾
|1016¾
|—14¾
|Nov
|1024½
|1026½
|1011
|1022¼
|—15
|Jan
|1032
|1039
|1024½
|1034¾
|—14½
|Mar
|1036½
|1041¼
|1028½
|1037¾
|—13½
|May
|1039½
|1047¾
|1035¾
|1044
|—12½
|Jul
|1047¾
|1055¼
|1043¼
|1052
|—11¾
|Aug
|1048
|1048
|1048
|1048
|—10
|Sep
|1030
|1032¾
|1030
|1030½
|—8½
|Nov
|1024¾
|1029¾
|1021
|1026½
|—9¼
|Est. sales 222,401.
|Wed.’s sales 235,533
|Wed.’s open int 862,639,
|up 8,678
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|May
|47.25
|48.04
|46.16
|47.20
|—1.30
|Jul
|47.85
|48.53
|46.71
|47.73
|—1.23
|Aug
|47.67
|48.43
|46.74
|47.67
|—1.22
|Sep
|47.43
|48.28
|46.66
|47.52
|—1.25
|Oct
|47.23
|48.10
|46.53
|47.33
|—1.27
|Dec
|47.42
|48.14
|46.50
|47.30
|—1.34
|Jan
|47.41
|48.20
|46.66
|47.33
|—1.35
|Mar
|47.27
|48.18
|46.69
|47.34
|—1.31
|May
|47.49
|47.99
|46.89
|47.11
|—1.54
|Jul
|48.02
|48.02
|46.98
|47.38
|—1.24
|Aug
|46.91
|47.23
|46.91
|47.16
|—1.23
|Dec
|46.23
|46.48
|46.23
|46.33
|—1.25
|Est. sales 203,135.
|Wed.’s sales 251,056
|Wed.’s open int 608,860,
|up 11,578
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|May
|287.30
|289.40
|283.50
|289.00
|+1.80
|Jul
|294.50
|296.90
|291.60
|296.30
|+1.70
|Aug
|296.40
|299.30
|294.20
|298.60
|+1.70
|Sep
|298.50
|301.10
|296.20
|300.50
|+1.70
|Oct
|301.50
|302.30
|297.60
|301.70
|+1.60
|Dec
|304.40
|306.30
|301.80
|305.50
|+1.20
|Jan
|307.60
|308.10
|304.00
|307.30
|+1.10
|Mar
|307.50
|309.60
|305.60
|308.50
|+1.10
|May
|309.10
|310.90
|307.50
|310.90
|+2.00
|Jul
|311.60
|313.60
|310.20
|313.30
|+1.90
|Aug
|311.20
|313.60
|310.00
|313.00
|+2.00
|Sep
|310.00
|312.50
|309.80
|312.50
|+2.70
|Oct
|308.70
|308.70
|308.70
|308.70
|+1.90
|Dec
|307.60
|310.90
|307.60
|310.90
|+2.50
|Est. sales 116,844.
|Wed.’s sales 155,123
|Wed.’s open int 613,949,
|up 11,163
