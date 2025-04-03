CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 526¾ 539½ 525¼ 539½ +¼ Jul 541 554 539 553½ +¾ Sep 555¼ 569¼ 554¼ 569¼ +1¼ Dec 579¾ 592½ 578 592¼ +1 Mar 606 611¾ 598¼ 611¾ +1 May 610¾ 622 610¾ 622 +½ Jul 620 622¾ 614¾ 622¼ —1¼ Est. sales 83,325. Wed.’s sales 106,429 Wed.’s open int 487,756, up 149 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 450 460½ 447½ 460½ +2¾ Jul 460 467¾ 455¼ 467¾ +2½ Sep 435¼ 440½ 433¼ 440½ — ¼ Dec 445 448¼ 441½ 448¼ — ½ Mar 457¾ 461½ 455½ 461½ —1 May 466¾ 469¼ 463¾ 469¼ —1¼ Jul 469¼ 473½ 468¼ 472½ —2¼ Sep 451¾ 452 449¼ 449¼ —5½ Dec 451¾ 454¼ 449¾ 454 —1½ Mar 463 465¼ 463 465¼ —1¼ Jul 472¾ 473 471¼ 471¼ —3¼ Sep 451¾ 461¼ 451¾ 461¼ +5 Dec 450¼ 458 440 458 +¾ Dec 455 462 450 462 +¼ Est. sales 264,864. Wed.’s sales 321,367 Wed.’s open int 1,890,262, up 10,270 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 360½ 362 349¾ 361¼ —4¾ Jul 356 362½ 350 362¼ — ¾ Est. sales 439. Wed.’s sales 731 Wed.’s open int 2,866 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 1011 1018½ 1005¼ 1017¼ —12¼ Jul 1027¾ 1033¾ 1020½ 1032 —13 Aug 1024½ 1032½ 1018¼ 1029¼ —14 Sep 1018½ 1020¾ 1005¾ 1016¾ —14¾ Nov 1024½ 1026½ 1011 1022¼ —15 Jan 1032 1039 1024½ 1034¾ —14½ Mar 1036½ 1041¼ 1028½ 1037¾ —13½ May 1039½ 1047¾ 1035¾ 1044 —12½ Jul 1047¾ 1055¼ 1043¼ 1052 —11¾ Aug 1048 1048 1048 1048 —10 Sep 1030 1032¾ 1030 1030½ —8½ Nov 1024¾ 1029¾ 1021 1026½ —9¼ Est. sales 222,401. Wed.’s sales 235,533 Wed.’s open int 862,639, up 8,678 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb May 47.25 48.04 46.16 47.20 —1.30 Jul 47.85 48.53 46.71 47.73 —1.23 Aug 47.67 48.43 46.74 47.67 —1.22 Sep 47.43 48.28 46.66 47.52 —1.25 Oct 47.23 48.10 46.53 47.33 —1.27 Dec 47.42 48.14 46.50 47.30 —1.34 Jan 47.41 48.20 46.66 47.33 —1.35 Mar 47.27 48.18 46.69 47.34 —1.31 May 47.49 47.99 46.89 47.11 —1.54 Jul 48.02 48.02 46.98 47.38 —1.24 Aug 46.91 47.23 46.91 47.16 —1.23 Dec 46.23 46.48 46.23 46.33 —1.25 Est. sales 203,135. Wed.’s sales 251,056 Wed.’s open int 608,860, up 11,578 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton May 287.30 289.40 283.50 289.00 +1.80 Jul 294.50 296.90 291.60 296.30 +1.70 Aug 296.40 299.30 294.20 298.60 +1.70 Sep 298.50 301.10 296.20 300.50 +1.70 Oct 301.50 302.30 297.60 301.70 +1.60 Dec 304.40 306.30 301.80 305.50 +1.20 Jan 307.60 308.10 304.00 307.30 +1.10 Mar 307.50 309.60 305.60 308.50 +1.10 May 309.10 310.90 307.50 310.90 +2.00 Jul 311.60 313.60 310.20 313.30 +1.90 Aug 311.20 313.60 310.00 313.00 +2.00 Sep 310.00 312.50 309.80 312.50 +2.70 Oct 308.70 308.70 308.70 308.70 +1.90 Dec 307.60 310.90 307.60 310.90 +2.50 Est. sales 116,844. Wed.’s sales 155,123 Wed.’s open int 613,949, up 11,163

