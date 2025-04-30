OneSpaWorld: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $15.3 million.…

The Nassau, Bahamas-based company said it had profit of 15 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 22 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 21 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $219.6 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $219.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, OneSpaWorld said it expects revenue in the range of $235 million to $240 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $950 million to $970 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OSW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OSW

