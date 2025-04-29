OneMain: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $213…

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $213 million.

The Evansville, Indiana-based company said it had net income of $1.78 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.72 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.55 per share.

The consumer finance company posted revenue of $1.31 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $996 million, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $987.1 million.

