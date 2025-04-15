Omnicom: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $287.7 million.…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $287.7 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of $1.45 per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and amortization costs, were $1.70 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.63 per share.

The advertising company posted revenue of $3.69 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.68 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OMC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OMC

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.