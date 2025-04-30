Old Point Financial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Old Point Financial Corp. (OPOF) on Wednesday reported net income of $2.2…

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Old Point Financial Corp. (OPOF) on Wednesday reported net income of $2.2 million in its first quarter.

The bank, based in Hampton, Virginia, said it had earnings of 42 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 39 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $21.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $15.9 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

