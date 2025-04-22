Old National Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Old National Bancorp (ONB) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $144.7 million.…

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Old National Bancorp (ONB) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $144.7 million.

The Evansville, Indiana-based bank said it had earnings of 44 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 45 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 42 cents per share.

The holding company for Old National Bank posted revenue of $724.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $486.8 million, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $478.3 million.

