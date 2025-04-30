OGE Energy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $62.7 million.…

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $62.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Oklahoma City-based company said it had net income of 31 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 22 cents per share.

The energy services company posted revenue of $747.7 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OGE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OGE

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.