OFG: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 23, 2025, 7:46 AM

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — OFG Bancorp (OFG) on Wednesday reported net income of $45.6 million in its first quarter.

The bank, based in San Juan, Puerto Rico, said it had earnings of $1 per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $218.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $178.6 million, beating Street forecasts.

