Oddity Tech: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TEL AVIV-JAFFA, Israel (AP) — TEL AVIV-JAFFA, Israel (AP) — Oddity Tech Ltd. (ODD) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $37.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Tel aviv-Jaffa, Israel-based company said it had net income of 63 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 69 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 63 cents per share.

The online retailer of cosmetics and beauty products posted revenue of $268.1 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $260.6 million.

Oddity Tech expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.99 to $2.04 per share, with revenue in the range of $790 million to $798 million.

