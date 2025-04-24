OceanFirst: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

RED BANK, N.J. (AP) — RED BANK, N.J. (AP) — OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income…

RED BANK, N.J. (AP) — RED BANK, N.J. (AP) — OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $21.5 million.

The Red Bank, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of 35 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 35 cents per share.

The holding company for OceanFirst Bank posted revenue of $165 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $97.9 million, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $95.1 million.

