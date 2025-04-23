Oceaneering International: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) on Wednesday reported profit of $50.4 million in its first…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) on Wednesday reported profit of $50.4 million in its first quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of 49 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 43 cents per share.

The oilfield services company posted revenue of $674.5 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OII at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OII

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.