O-I Glass: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (AP) — PERRYSBURG, Ohio (AP) — O-I Glass, Inc. (OI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $16 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Perrysburg, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 40 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 18 cents per share.

The glass container manufacturer posted revenue of $1.57 billion in the period.

O-I Glass expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.20 to $1.50 per share.

