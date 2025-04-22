NVR: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — NVR Inc. (NVR) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $299.6 million. The…

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — NVR Inc. (NVR) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $299.6 million.

The Reston, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $94.83 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $107.87 per share.

The homebuilder posted revenue of $2.35 billion in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NVR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NVR

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.