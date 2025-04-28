Nucor: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Nucor Corp. (NUE) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $156 million. On…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Nucor Corp. (NUE) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $156 million.

On a per-share basis, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of 67 cents. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were 77 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 68 cents per share.

The steel company posted revenue of $7.83 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.22 billion.

