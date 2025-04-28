Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Nucor: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Nucor: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 28, 2025, 4:39 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Nucor Corp. (NUE) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $156 million.

On a per-share basis, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of 67 cents. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were 77 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 68 cents per share.

The steel company posted revenue of $7.83 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.22 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NUE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NUE

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up