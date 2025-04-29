Novartis: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BASEL, Switzerland (AP) — BASEL, Switzerland (AP) — Novartis AG (NVS) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $3.61 billion.…

BASEL, Switzerland (AP) — BASEL, Switzerland (AP) — Novartis AG (NVS) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $3.61 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Basel, Switzerland-based company said it had net income of $1.83. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.28 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.12 per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $13.23 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $12.86 billion.

