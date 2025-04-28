Nov Inc.: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — NOV Inc. (NOV) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $73 million. On a per-share…

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of 19 cents.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of 19 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 25 cents per share.

The oil and gas industry supplier posted revenue of $2.1 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

