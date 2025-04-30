Norwegian Cruise Line: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) on Wednesday reported a loss of $40.3 million…

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) on Wednesday reported a loss of $40.3 million in its first quarter.

The Miami-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted to extinguish debt and for stock option expense, were 7 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 9 cents per share.

The cruise operator posted revenue of $2.13 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.15 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Norwegian Cruise Line expects its per-share earnings to be 51 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings to be $2.05 per share.

