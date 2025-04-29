NorthWestern: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — NorthWestern Corp. (NWE) on Tuesday reported profit of $76.9 million…

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — NorthWestern Corp. (NWE) on Tuesday reported profit of $76.9 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Sioux Falls, South Dakota-based company said it had profit of $1.25. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.22 per share.

The electric and gas utility posted revenue of $466.6 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NWE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NWE

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.