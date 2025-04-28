Northwest Bancshares: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $43.5 million.…

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $43.5 million.

The Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had net income of 34 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 35 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 25 cents per share.

The holding company for Northwest Savings Bank posted revenue of $209 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $156.2 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NWBI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NWBI

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.