Northrop Grumman: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Northrop Grumman Corp. (NOC) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $481 million.

The Falls Church, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $3.32 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $6.06 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $6.21 per share.

The defense contractor posted revenue of $9.47 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.91 billion.

Northrop Grumman expects full-year earnings in the range of $24.95 to $25.35 per share, with revenue in the range of $42 billion to $42.5 billion.

