Northern Technologies: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CIRCLE PINES, Minn. (AP) — CIRCLE PINES, Minn. (AP) — Northern Technologies International Corp. (NTIC) on Thursday reported earnings of $434,000 in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Circle Pines, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of 4 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 3 cents per share.

The rust and corrosion prevention company posted revenue of $19.1 million in the period.

