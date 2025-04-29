Northern Oil and Gas: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MINNETONKA, Minn. (AP) — MINNETONKA, Minn. (AP) — Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of…

MINNETONKA, Minn. (AP) — MINNETONKA, Minn. (AP) — Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $139 million.

On a per-share basis, the Minnetonka, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of $1.39. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.33 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.12 per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $602.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $577 million, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $558.7 million.

