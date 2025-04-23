Norfolk Southern: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $750 million. On a…

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had net income of $3.31. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $2.69 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.72 per share.

The railroad posted revenue of $2.99 billion in the period, which matched Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NSC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NSC

