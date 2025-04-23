Norfolk Southern: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $750 million.
On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had net income of $3.31. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $2.69 per share.
The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.72 per share.
The railroad posted revenue of $2.99 billion in the period, which matched Street forecasts.
