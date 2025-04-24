Nokia: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ESPOO, Finland (AP) — ESPOO, Finland (AP) — Nokia Corp. (NOK) on Thursday reported a loss of $62.1 million in…

ESPOO, Finland (AP) — ESPOO, Finland (AP) — Nokia Corp. (NOK) on Thursday reported a loss of $62.1 million in its first quarter.

The Espoo, Finland-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 3 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 5 cents per share.

The technology company posted revenue of $4.62 billion in the period, meeting Street forecasts.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NOK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NOK

