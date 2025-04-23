NextEra: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

JUNO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — JUNO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of…

JUNO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — JUNO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $833 million.

The Juno Beach, Florida-based company said it had profit of 40 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 99 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 97 cents per share.

The parent company of Florida Power & Light Co. posted revenue of $6.25 billion in the period.

NextEra expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.45 to $3.70 per share.

