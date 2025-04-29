NexPoint Residential Trust Inc.: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. (NXRT) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. (NXRT) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its first quarter.

The Dallas-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $21.6 million, or 84 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $6.9 million, or 27 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust, based in Dallas, posted revenue of $63.2 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $63.8 million.

NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $2.61 to $2.89 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NXRT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NXRT

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.