Newmont: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Newmont Corporation (NEM) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $1.89 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had net income of $1.68. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.25 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 84 cents per share.

The gold and copper miner posted revenue of $5.01 billion in the period.

