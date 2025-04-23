Live Radio
NewMarket: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 23, 2025, 5:19 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — NewMarket Corp. (NEU) on Wednesday reported profit of $125.9 million in its first quarter.

The Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $13.26 per share.

The holding company for manufacturers of petroleum additives and lubricants posted revenue of $700.9 million in the period.

