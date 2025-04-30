Newmark Group: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Newmark Group Inc. (NMRK) on Wednesday reported a loss of $8.8 million…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Newmark Group Inc. (NMRK) on Wednesday reported a loss of $8.8 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 21 cents per share.

The provider of commercial real estate services posted revenue of $665.5 million in the period.

Newmark Group expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.40 to $1.50 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.9 billion to $3.1 billion.

