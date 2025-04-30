Newell Brands: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) on Wednesday reported a loss of $37 million in its first quarter.
The Atlanta-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 1 cent per share.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 7 cents per share.
The consumer products company posted revenue of $1.57 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.55 billion.
For the current quarter ending in June, Newell Brands expects its per-share earnings to range from 21 cents to 24 cents.
The company expects full-year earnings in the range of 70 cents to 76 cents per share.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NWL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NWL
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.