Newell Brands: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) on Wednesday reported a loss of $37 million in its…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) on Wednesday reported a loss of $37 million in its first quarter.

The Atlanta-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 1 cent per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 7 cents per share.

The consumer products company posted revenue of $1.57 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.55 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Newell Brands expects its per-share earnings to range from 21 cents to 24 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of 70 cents to 76 cents per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NWL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NWL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.