New York Mortgage Trust: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) on Wednesday reported earnings of $42.2 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 33 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 20 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $129.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $33.1 million.

