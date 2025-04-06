New Rules Limit Access to Delta Sky Club. Is This a Wake-up Call for Cardholders?

To reduce overcrowding at its airport lounges, Delta Air Lines imposed new access restrictions to its network of Delta Sky…

To reduce overcrowding at its airport lounges, Delta Air Lines imposed new access restrictions to its network of Delta Sky Clubs. The new rules, which were announced in 2023, went into effect on Feb. 1. The restrictions have mostly affected travelers who had unlimited access to Delta lounges through an American Express credit card.

Credit cards that offered unlimited Sky Club access now only provide a limited number of complimentary Delta lounge visits per year. But if you still want unlimited access, you’ll either have to spend a hefty amount of money on your card every year or purchase a Sky Club membership.

Learn more about the new rules, which credit cards are affected and what you should do going forward.

[Read: Best Credit Cards.]

New Sky Club Access Restrictions

The new access rules affect Delta SkyMiles Reserve American Express and American Express Platinum cardholders who had unlimited access to Delta Sky Clubs when flying Delta. Delta SkyMiles Platinum cardholders are also impacted by having their paid access to lounges revoked. Moving forward, these cardholders will only be allowed a limited number of lounge visits per year or will have to pay a larger fee — depending on the card they have.

How the New Lounge Rules Impact Delta SkyMiles and AmEx Cardholders

Other Sky Club Policies You Should Know

Here are some additional details you should keep in mind if you’re planning to visit a Delta Sky Club using an AmEx Platinum or Delta SkyMiles Reserve card. Some of these guidelines were in place before the new rules went into effect.

— Fly Delta. You can only visit Delta lounges when flying on a Delta-operated flight.

— Three-hour access policy. You’re allowed to enter a Sky Club lounge only within three hours of your flight’s departure time — but if you have a connecting flight, you’ll be able to enter the lounge at the connecting airport at any time.

— Unlimited 24-hour visits. Multiple visits within a 24-hour period are counted as a single visit, so if you visit a lounge at your departure airport and then at your connecting airport, both visits will be considered as a single visit.

— No lounge access for basic economy. You no longer have access to a Delta Sky Club when you fly on basic economy fares. You’ll have to purchase a main economy fare or higher to enter a Delta Sky Club.

— You can still bring guests. If you have one of the AmEx cards that still allow lounge visits, you can bring two guests at a rate of $50 per guest per visit. SkyMiles Reserve cardholders receive four one-time guest passes every year, but can only redeem up to two passes per visit.

— You can buy additional visits. If you have one of the eligible AmEx cards and you’ve used up all your annual lounge credits, you can enter Delta lounges for $50 per person per visit.

— You can stack visits. If you have more than one eligible card, you can combine all of your allocated visits. For example, if you have both the SkyMiles Reserve and the AmEx Platinum card, you’ll unlock a total of 25 lounge visits per year.

— You can still unlock unlimited access. While this perk is still offered, it now comes at a cost. You have to spend at least $75,000 in eligible purchases per year on your SkyMiles Reserve or AmEx Platinum card to get unlimited access to Delta Sky Clubs.

[Read: Best Airline Credit Cards.]

How to Get Access to Delta Sky Club Lounges Without a Credit Card

If you choose to forgo your AmEx card because you’re no longer receiving the perks you originally signed up for, or you want access to Delta Sky Clubs but don’t have an eligible card, there are other ways to enter these lounges.

— Get a Delta Sky Club membership. Individual memberships cost $695 per year, and executive memberships — which let you bring up to two guests for free — cost $1,495. But you need to have elite Medallion SkyMiles status to purchase a membership.

— Fly Delta One or SkyTeam Premium. If you fly first class with Delta or first or business class internationally with one of its SkyTeam partners — for example, Air France/KLM or Aeromexico — you get complimentary lounge access.

— Reach Diamond, Platinum or Gold Medallion elite status. If you have higher-tier elite status with Delta, you can visit its lounges when flying internationally in premium economy or first class.

— Reach SkyTeam Elite Plus status. If you have elite plus status with one of Delta’s SkyTeam partners, you have access to Delta’s lounges when flying internationally.

[Read: Best Travel Rewards Credit Cards.]

Should You Get a New Card if You Value Airport Lounge Access?

If you fly Delta roughly once per month or less, any of the AmEx Platinum or SkyMiles Reserve cards can unlock just the right number of lounge visits you may need per year.

But “if you’re going to fly Delta as a real road warrior and value lounge access, buy a club membership rather than obtaining access via credit card,” says Gary Leff, author of the travel blog View From the Wing. “Most will consider that a better option than getting more than one credit card.”

“If you fly that often with Delta, chances are you have earned medallion status,” says Dia Adams, author of the book “Disney World Hacks: Proven Tips to Save on Your Disney Trip.” “If that’s the case, I would argue you’re better off spending $695 on a Delta Sky Club membership than spending the $75,000 required on the Reserve card to get unlimited club access, not to mention the $650 annual fee.” The same logic applies to the AmEx Platinum card.

That’s because both cards only earn one point per dollar on most purchases. “If you put that same $75,000 on a 2X card with no annual fee, such as The Blue Business® Plus Credit Card from American Express or the Citi Double Cash® Card, you’re earning an effective $750 more on your purchases, which easily covers Sky Club membership,” Adams says.

If you’re still interested in getting Delta lounge access through a credit card, “I’d rate the AmEx Platinum as worth keeping and Delta Reserve (worth considering) if you want more access than Platinum provides,” says Leff, “but not as much as a full and more costly (Sky Club) membership.”

“Ultimately, though, Delta has made changes that give customers less at the same or higher cost,” he says. “So consider whether Delta loyalty makes sense for your situation.”

More from U.S. News

Ready for Your First Business Credit Card? Here’s How to Get One

The 5 Most Helpful Credit Cards for Lost and Delayed Luggage

Alaska Airlines Premium Credit Card Takes Flight This Summer

New Rules Limit Access to Delta Sky Club. Is This a Wake-up Call for Cardholders? originally appeared on usnews.com