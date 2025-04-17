Netflix: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LOS GATOS, Calif. (AP) — LOS GATOS, Calif. (AP) — Netflix Inc. (NFLX) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $2.89…

LOS GATOS, Calif. (AP) — LOS GATOS, Calif. (AP) — Netflix Inc. (NFLX) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $2.89 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Los Gatos, California-based company said it had net income of $6.61.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.69 per share.

The internet video service posted revenue of $10.54 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.55 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Netflix said it expects revenue in the range of $11.04 billion.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $43.5 billion to $44.5 billion.

