NeoGenomics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $25.9 million in its first quarter.

The Fort Myers, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 20 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 2 cents per share.

The operator of cancer-focused testing laboratories posted revenue of $168 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $170.9 million.

NeoGenomics expects full-year earnings in the range of 16 cents to 20 cents per share.

